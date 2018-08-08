Active women in Vanadzor (video)

Women in Vanadzor are engaged in public and political activities to solve one and a thousand problems. Anahit Karapetyan came to Vanadzor’s Elder from “Electric Vanadzor” and is now dealing with the city’s problems. Anush Aslanyan fights for equal rights of those, who have limited opportunities. Vardine Grigoryan is convinced that women’s rights are violated especially when receiving a post. Armenuhi Kyureghyan says that it is a great deal to ignore the Armenian women’s potential. The video of our colleagues from Vanadzor about the active women in the regional center is presented below.