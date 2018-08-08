Composition of judges of bankruptcy courts confirmed

On August 6, the Supreme Judicial Council held a meeting with candidates for judges applying for transferring to the bankruptcy court.

Further, according to Article 166 (22) of the Constitutional Law, the following list of candidates were decided to be transferred to the bankruptcy court by the secret ballot of the Supreme Court Council.

Artur Atabekyan Avagyan Garik Babayan Arsen Tadevosyan Samvel Armen Khachatryan Katalanyan Lilit Ara Kubanyan Artashes Hovhannisyan Mkrtchyan Bagrat Narine Gevorg Armen Chichoyan Tigran Petrosyan

The bankruptcy court will start operating from January 1, 2019.

Judicial department press service: