Composition of judges of bankruptcy courts confirmed

  August 7,2018
On August 6, the Supreme Judicial Council held a meeting with candidates for judges applying for transferring to the bankruptcy court.

Further, according to Article 166 (22) of the Constitutional Law, the following list of candidates were decided to be transferred to the bankruptcy court by the secret ballot of the Supreme Court Council.

  1. Artur Atabekyan
  2.  Avagyan Garik
  3. Babayan Arsen
  4. Tadevosyan Samvel
  5. Armen Khachatryan
  6. Katalanyan Lilit
  7. Ara Kubanyan
  8. Artashes Hovhannisyan
  9. Mkrtchyan Bagrat
  10. Narine Gevorg
  11. Armen Chichoyan
  12. Tigran Petrosyan

The bankruptcy court will start operating from January 1, 2019.

 

Judicial department press service:

