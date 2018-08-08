Nikol Pashinyan sends condolence letter over Arsene Tchakarian’s death

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences to the family of Arsene Tchakarian, a devotee of the French Resistance movement, member of the Missak Manouchian Group, on the occasion of the latter’s death:

“I have learnt with a deep sorrow about the death of a devotee of the French Resistance movement, member of the Missak Manouchian Group Arsene Tchakarian.

Tchakarian, who survived the Genocide and found a second homeland in France, has dedicated his whole life to the fight for tribute of the memory, victory of freedom and justice.

Arsene Tchakarian’s death is a great loss for both the Armenian and French peoples.

I extend my sincere condolences to his family members and relatives.”