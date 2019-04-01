Armen Sarkissian holds meeting with IBM representatives (video)

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on April 1 met with the delegation led by Iris Dzeba, General Manager for Russia and CIS at IBM, the Presidential Office reports.

The meeting participants discussed the cooperation framework and possible joint programs.

President Sarkissian said Armenia is interested in the development of information and digital technologies, in particular, artificial intelligence. He stated that Armenia has all necessary preconditions for being a leader in this sector. The President noted that Armenia has high-quality scientific and educational environment, as well as is a key bridge between East and West.

The IBM company representative stated that they are interested in cooperating with Armenia and are ready to consider the possibility of implementing joint programs