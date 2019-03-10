Nikol Pashinyan meets with Chairman of Iranian Majlis

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Tehran on an official visit, met with Chairman of the Iranian Majlis Ali Larijani.

As the office of the Prime Minister of Armenia reports, Ali Larijani welcomed the visit of the delegation led by Pashinyan to Iran and expressed confidence that it will foster the future development of economic and political relations between the two states.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked for the warm reception and noted that the last time he visited the Iranian Majlis was when he was part of an Armenian parliamentary delegation and maintains warm and pleasant memories from that visit.

The interlocutors highly assessed the bilateral friendly relations, which continue to develop in an atmosphere of mutual understanding.

The sides considered the necessity of continuous strengthening of economic cooperation and highlighted the expansion of ties between the parliaments of the two countries for that. In this regard, the interlocutors underlined the necessity of the development of relations between the parliaments’ friendship groups, mutual visits, and noted that the cooperation of the legislative bodies also contributes to the further strengthening of Armenian-Iranian relations.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed satisfaction with the results of the meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, underlining that the Armenian side is interested in implementing the agreements reached, in particular, in the economic sphere, which will give new impetus to bilateral relations.

Ali Larijani stressed that the Iranian parliament is inclined towards expanding relations. According to him, there are great opportunities for developing cooperation both in bilateral and multilateral formats. In this context, the importance of the free trade agreement between EAEU and Iran and the ratification of the document by the parliaments were touched upon. The parties also attached importance to the promotion of cooperation in tourism and culture.

Issues related to regional issues were also discussed during the meeting.