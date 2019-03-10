Sumo Federation makes strict requirements (video)

In Japan, the Sumoists can no longer have a beard, keep long nails and make body tattoos. This decision was made by the Somo Federation.

“Sumo is a sacred sport, so the appearance of the Sumoists must be pure. It’s also a must for fans,” said Federal President Oguruma after the new order was approved.

In recent years, the popularity of the Sumo has fallen in the Japanese islands, as the Sumoists often appear in scandalous stories. So, as a result, the Sumo Federation, desiring to raise the sport’s reputation, has decided to make strict requitements, depriving the Sumoists of such attributes that are common to other sportsmen.