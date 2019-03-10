Snow on some highways in republic

The RA Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informs that on February 27, at 09:30, there is snow on the roads in Talin, Maralik, Artik, Akhuryan, Ashotsk, Aparan, Aragats, Spitak, Stepanavan, Vanadzor, Tumanyan, Abovyan, Hrazdan Snow, snowstorm in Sevan, Dilijan, Ijevan, Noyemberyan, Chambarak, Gavar, Martuni, Ararat, Yeghegnadzor, Vayk, Sisian, Goris and Meghri regions.

Meghri Pass is covered with rain and fog, visibility is 40-60 meters.

Vardenyants Pass is difficult to pass.

Road construction contractors perform cleaning and salt and sand processing on the highways.

All the interstate and republican roads are open.