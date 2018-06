Three of the four defendants, Eduard Zeytunyan, Harutyun Torosyan and Hrayr Isakhanyan, who were in prison for the case of Sari Tagh, were released.

The court decided to apply a pledge of 700 thousand drams for Andranik Kyoseyan because the latter had been convicted. He will be released when the pledge is paid. As a result, today, three detainees were sent not to the detention center but home.