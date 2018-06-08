Sergey Avetisyan relieved of post of Chief of Civil Aviation Department

By the decision of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Head of the Civil Aviation Department of Armenia Sergey Avetisyan was relieved of his post.

By the decision of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the following appointments were made in the Armenian government:

Artur Hovhannisyan appointed First Deputy Minister of Justice,

Vigen Kocharyan has appointed Deputy Justice Minister,

Suren Krmoyan was appointed Deputy Minister of Justice,

Artak Asatryan was appointed Deputy Minister of Justice.