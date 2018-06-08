Spanish national team most expensive team in World Cup

The 2018 World Cup football teams have already announced their final list.
Based on the players’ transfer values, the most valuable of the 32 teams is the Spanish national team. The total cost of the Spanish footballers was 1 billion 35 million euros. But Panama’s newcomer is the cheapest team, with € 9 million.
The most expensive World Cup Teams 2018 are:
Spain, 1,035 million euros
France, 1,031
Brazil, 976
England, 874
Germany, 885
Belgium, 756
Argentina, 708
Portugal, 464
Uruguay, 367
Croatia, 355