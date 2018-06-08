Spanish national team most expensive team in World Cup

The 2018 World Cup football teams have already announced their final list.

Based on the players’ transfer values, the most valuable of the 32 teams is the Spanish national team. The total cost of the Spanish footballers was 1 billion 35 million euros. But Panama’s newcomer is the cheapest team, with € 9 million.

The most expensive World Cup Teams 2018 are:

Spain, 1,035 million euros

France, 1,031

Brazil, 976

England, 874

Germany, 885

Belgium, 756

Argentina, 708

Portugal, 464

Uruguay, 367

Croatia, 355