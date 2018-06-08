9 MPs guarantee Aram Manukyan

Sasna Tsrer trial continues at Shengavit Court of General Jurisdiction.

Judge Arshak Vardanyan partially satisfied the motion of the defendant Aram Hakobyan on changing the detention as a precautionary measure.

Aram Hakobyan will be freed after paying 500,000 drams.

Aram Manukyan’s lawyer also presented to the court the personal guarantees of 9 MPs, as well as about changing his precautionary measure.

The judge announced a break in order the defenders ensure the presence of the deputies in the court.