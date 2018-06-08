Davit Sanasaryan about corruption-related discoveries (video)

Before the Government session, many citizens approached Head of the State Supervision Service David Sanasaryan and told about their problems. To the question of journalists about the corruption-related discoveries, he said:

“There are already assumptions, but we’ll talk about them when the structure has a charter. We are going to discuss it today, after which we will set priorities with the Prime Minister. Naturally, with my preliminary information, it is clear for me in which structures there are problems,” he said.

David Sanasaryan also said that studies in universities have not initiated yet.

More information is in the video.