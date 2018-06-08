Finland’s first participant in World Cup

Even though the Finnish football team has never participated in the final round of the World Cup but on June 14, the country will have its first ever participant in the Mundial in Russia on June 14.

This is about the midfielder of the Egyptian national team, Abdallah El Said, who has been a member of the Finnish team since March this year. The 31-year-old player became the first representative of the Finnish football team at the World Cup final.

However, after the end of the Mundial, Abdallah El Saidwill not return to the northern country as he will move to Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli from July 1.