Garnik Isagulyan: There is no precedent in the world that an unrecognized country is able to solve problems that solve Artsakh (video)

Permanent counseling counselor of the Artsakh Republic Garnik Isagulyan believes that recent events in Artsakh had nothing to do with what happened in Armenia,

According to him, the protesters in Artsakh have no reason to do so.

“It is pre-war situation in Artsakh, it is natural that there are dissatisfaction, there is no precedent in the world that an unrecognized country is able to solve problems that solve Artsakh.”

According to Garnik Isagulyan, the actions in Artsakh could have been solved in other ways due to the current situation.

“If I were instead of Bako Sahakyan, the incident would have ended in five minutes.”

According to Garnik Isagulyan, President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan has a great reputation in Artsakh and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Artsakh showed how good relations the two countries have.