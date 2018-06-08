Will Aram Hakobyan be released?

Tigran Yegoryan, defender of member of the Sasna Tsrer group Aram Hakobyan, has petitioned the court to change his preventive measure. Yegoryan noted that Aram Hakobyan had health problems and had to receive serious medical care.

The defender applied his signature as a preventive measure.

Prosecutor Hakob Yenokyan did not substantially oppose the mediation but he required pledge to release Aram Hakobyan, leaving the size of the pledge to the court’s discretion.

At this moment judge Arshak Vardanyan left the consultative room. The decision will be made at 14.00.