Nikol Pashinyan: We are pleased that the National Assembly gave a vote of confidence for our program

At today’s government session, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said: “We are pleased that the National Assembly gave a vote of confidence for our program. In that sense, each ministry should present a program of events within a week, and then start implementing it.”

Then he touched upon the study of electricity tariffs. In response, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Artur Grigoryan said: “We initiated events, met with interested parties and discussed all the risks and opportunities in the energy sector to confirm tariffs. There are a number of risks, which are conditioned by the prolongation of the non-precedent nuclear power plant. There has been no such extension in history, there is a timeframe for late exploitation. This circumstance may affect the tariff.”

He also added: “And with respect to the gas tariff, there is an agreement with Russia at the end of the year to sell gas with $ 150 limit, which should be reviewed by the end of the year. There is also a problem with the dollar-dram revision. We propose changes in tariffs for 110-120 thousand insecure families.”

Nikol Pashinyan responded: “At least we accept what you have said for knowledge. You talked about such risks that there was an impression that there are no other risks – aren’t there corruption or abuses in the field? Please continue your studies and report it soon. And at this point we will lower the prices for the poor and your conclusions should be clear and transparent. “