Spanish team welcomed with salt and bread in Krasnodar

The Spanish national team, one of the favorites of the 2018 World Cup, arrived in the Krasnodar town of Russia tonight and where it will prepare for the tournament.

As the local media reports, the team will stay at the Krasnodar Football Club Academy. All the 26 playgrounds, gym, cottage, swimming pools and more will be available for the team. The Spanish team has brought two foodstuffs: national Jamón and Parmesan cheese, and the rest of the products will be ordered from local stores and markets.

On June 8, the Spaniards planned an open training at the Krasnodar stadium and one day later they will play a friendly match with the Tunisian national team.