Levon Aronian receives 16,000 euros in Stavanger tournament

The Altibox Norway Chess Super Tournament ended in Stavanger, Norway.

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew level with American Hikaru Nakamura in the last round today. Our chess player scored 4 points out of 8 and shared 5-6th places with Wesley So. Levon Aronian will receive 16 thousand Euros for this result.

The winner of the tournament became US representative Fabiano Caruana, who won his compatriot Wesley So in this round and scored 5 points. He was only half a point ahead of world champion Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura and Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. Fabiano Caruana will be awarded 75 thousand Euros.