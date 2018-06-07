Armen Sarkissian receives representatives of European Business Association in Armenia

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received on Thursday the representatives of the European Business Association (EBA) Armenia, the press service of the President’s Office reported.

The guests presented to the President their activities and plans, noting that they are mainly directed at the expansion and development of the European business in Armenia.

Issues related to the activation of business ties with the European countries and making the economic field more attractive for investments, highlighting rule of law, fight against corruption and fostering competition.