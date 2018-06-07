LIVE. Discussion on Nikol Pashinyan’s government program, Expected Steps, Proposals and Solutions (video)

On June 7, at 18:30, a live program will be broadcast on A1+ with the initiative of “Media Center.” The topic: “Nikol Pashinyan’s government program. Expected Steps, Proposals and Solutions.”

The speakers are:

Ara Papian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, founder / president of Modus vivendi Center

Artur Sakunts, Head of HCA Vanadzor Office

Marat Atovmyan, Anti-Corruption Expert, Member of the Board of the Armenian Association of Lawyers

Atom Margaryan, Candidate of Economic Sciences, Associate Professor