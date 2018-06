The last 9th round of Altibox Norway Chess Super Tournament will take place today at the in Stavanger, Norway.

Levon Aronian will meet with American Hikaru Nakamura. After eight rounds, our chess player divides the 5-7 th place with 3.5 points, remaining half a point behind the four leaders. To win the prize place he must win the last game of the tournament.

Levon Aronyan – Hikaru Nakamura game will start at 18:30. Chess fans can watch the game live on our website.