Hayk Konjoryan: No, Mr. Sharmazanov, the number of large cattle-bribetakers can drop dramatically in Armenia (video)

During today’s debates over the government’s program in the National Assembly, Hayk Konjoryan, a member of the Yelk (Way out) bloc, said that five Vanadzor towns have been completely emptied last year.

“Every third person is poor in Armenia. This is the experience of your Government. The advantage of the current government is its inexperience, as compared to your experience,” Hayk Konjoryan said to the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs.

He touched upon Eduard Sharmazanov’s observation on how agriculture will grow and whether the number of cattle will grow sharply in Armenia.

“No, Mr. Sharmazanov, the number of large cattle-bribetakers can drop dramatically in Armenia, and after that the state revenues will increase and the competitive relations will increase in the economic field, as a result of which the agriculture will develop.”

Hayk Konjoryan added that the main resource of this government is political will and human.