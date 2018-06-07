Aram Sargsyan: People imposed Serzh Sargsyan to say, ‘Nikol was right, I was wrong’ (video)

Aram Sargsyan, a member of the Yelk (Way out) parliamentary faction, said the following at the National Assembly today: “People have imposed a political change in the country, [people have imposed] that Serzh Sargsyan said ‘Nikol was right, I was wrong.’ The question of the RPA members about who is responsible for this project made me give a speech.

“There should be someone to be responsible for it in political aspects, but let’s look at it from a different perspective, leaving aside political science. The speech that the prime minister of the country delivered had each and every one of us in his mind. Perhaps we formulated it little worse or better, but each and every one of us has had it in his mind. Everyone wants to have Armenia like that.

Do you want our grandchildren to live in Armenia where there are no people who have advantages? Do you doubt that Nikol Pashinyan just said it and that he would have a share later? I do not doubt!”

He raised a question whether we want the government to succeed or lose. “We will do everything we can to succeed. It does not mean that there should not be opposition, the RPA is a very good opposition. I join the observation that the NSS has serious functions, and let’s stick it to someone.

I also agree with the observation that jobs should be created in mining, construction, and so on. Certainly, new technologies are the priority, but they will include 5-10 thousand people.” According to Aram Sargsyan, if 1/3 of the country’s population is poor, it cannot be enriched without resources. At the same time he said that we should not cause problems in this sphere.