On 7 June, President Bako Sahakyan visited the office of the Artsakh Republic minister of state and the ministry of finance to introduce the newly-appointed heads to the staffs of the corresponding structures, Presidential Office informed.

The President wished Grigory Martirosyan and Arthur Haroutyunyan efficient work.

The Head of the State expressed gratitude to Arayik Haroutyunyan for long-term work wishing him success.