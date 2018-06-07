Students to see “Colorful Bulgaria” until end of June

There is a Bulgarian atmosphere at the Yerevan State University (YSU), the works of famous photographer Vladislav Tsvetkov are decorating the university library. The exhibition under the heading “Colorful Bulgaria” presents the traditions and sights of the Balkan solar country.

“Sirni Zagovezdi” is presented in one of them, which is celebrated 7 weeks before the Easter. According to the tradition, young people are asking for forgiveness for their sins, the participants wear masks, then the celebration goes on at home.

The other one is “Horo Kalofer.” The Ice Horon is a common custom in the city of Kaloero, which performs men in the cold waters of the Tundzha River.

“Colorful Bulgaria” exhibition is dedicated to the Bulgarian Chairmanship of the Council of Europe.

“The purpose of the exhibition is to present today’s Bulgaria in Yerevan with its diverse backgrounds, our rich history, the people, as well as the long way through which Bulgaria has passed to democracy,” said Maria Pavlova, Ambassador of Bulgaria to the Republic of Armenia.

RA Deputy Minister of Culture Nazeni Gharibyan touched upon the Armenian-Bulgarian friendship.

“The cultural ties between our people begin from the medieval period, and I am convinced that they will continue to be sustained.”

Students of YSU have almost a month to see “Colorful Bulgaria”, the exhibition will be open until the end of June.