Nikol Pashinyan: We did not say that if it is the program of the RPA, so it should be automatically rejected (video)

At the extraordinary session of the National Assembly today, asking a question to the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) member Khosrov Harutyunyan noticed: “I am giving you friendly advice: do not reserve the management of the investments to the National Security Service (NSS), it’s my advice. I welcome your approach to the mandatory funded system. However, I did not see a provision that refers to the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) or Tsarukyan faction program provisions. That is, do you only share the responsibility of the government program?”

In response, Nikol Pashinyan asked not to use KGB term for the NSS. “It could have been six months ago when all the cabinets had a photo of Felix Derdjinski. There are programs of Tsarukyan and ARF political forces and they will be in our view,” said the Prime Minister and added, “Naturally, the government will discuss the provisions of these two political forces, and why not the provisions of the RPA program, for example, with the cumulative system. We did not say that if it is the program of the RPA, so it should be automatically rejected.”

Khosrov Harutyunyan responded by saying that it is not about him, but foreign investors are negative about NSS. Nikol Pashinyan stated: “The composition of the government has been formed on the basis of the distribution of power in the society rather than on the number of forces represented in the National Assembly and the responsibility is on the team that carried out a non-violent, velvety, democratic revolution.”

15 MPs were registered for the performance.