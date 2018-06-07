Meeting of Armenian and Russian foreign ministers kicks off in Moscow (video)

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sergey Lavrov met in Moscow. This is the first meeting of Mnatsakanyan and Lavrov after assuming the office of the Armenian Foreign Minister.

At the invitation of Sergey Lavrov, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is in Moscow on a working visit June 6-7. During the visit, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is expected to meet with the Senators of the State Duma and the Federal Council. The Armenian Foreign Minister will meet with Armenian students studying in Moscow.