Ruben Mehrabyan: Civil society in Artsakh has become very important (video)

Political scientist Ruben Mehrabyan said at the meeting with reporters that even though Armenia and Artsakh are very closely connected, they are very different at the same time. The political scientist considers that the events taking place in Artsakh are very important.

“It is true that the Republic of Artsakh is not recognized, but it is a state in any case. Yesterday, we saw that Bako Sahakyan made a very balanced decision. He welcomed the public and heard their demand,” said Ruben Mehrabyan.

According to the political scientist, a great wave of reforms has begun in Artsakh.

“This wave will cover all aspects of public life in a great deal. Civil society in Artsakh has become very important. It needs further institutionalization, which will help Artsakh to become a democratic state. This is an important factor that allows Artsakh to become self-established as a second Armenian state, I consider this as a historic event, the political behavior displayed by officials was a manifestation of political consciousness. Bako Sahakyan reinforces the reforms with his appointments and he becomes the leader of them,” Ruben Mehrabyan said.