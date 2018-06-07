One more Sasna Tsrer member released

Artush Gabrielyan, judge of the case of Sasna Tsrer, decided to release Tigran Sargsyan, a member of Sasna Tsrer group.

Mediation to change the preventive measure was presented to the court by his defenders Grisha Balasanyan and Anush Mkhitaryan.

By the way, today, when the judge entered the hall, all the members of Sasna Tsrer stood up, besides Ashot Petrosyan. The judge decided to impose sanctions on him and remove him from the conference hall for an hour.

It should be noted that the members of Sasna Tsrer made a statement to the judge at the previous session that if he will release Manvel Atoyan, they are ready to stand up when the judge enters.