Eduard Sharmazanov: You will see that most of the faction will vote against it (video)

“I will not answer any questions,” by repeating this, already independent MP Samvel Alexanyan has avoided journalists’ questions in the National Assembly today.

Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov did not avoid the questions of journalists. He spoke about the voting of program summitted by the Government.

“We will give opportunity for the Government program to be accepted. You will see that most of the faction will vote against it, and some will vote for it.”

To remind, yesterday MP Samvel Alexanyan left the RPA faction and the party does not form a majority in the Parliament now. 6 MPs have already left the RPA faction, which means that the faction has 52 mandates. The RPA thus loses its absolute and decisive majority in the Parliament.