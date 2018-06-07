Australian football player does nor travel to Russia for political reasons

It became known why Australian national football player Nikita Rukavica was not included in the 2018 World Cup team.

The 30-year-old player, who had previously been invited to the team, was removed from the list for the last minute. According to some media, this is related to the political factor.

It turns out that Nikita Rukavica was born in the Ukrainian city of Nikolaev, where he lived until 2001. In order not to have any problem with the Ukrainian national player in Russia, Australian Football Federation decided to refuse his services.