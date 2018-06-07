Governor asks to call him in case of corruption practices

Dear Vayots Dzor residents!

Beneficiaries of social services, health care organizations and general education institutions operating under the jurisdiction of Vayots Dzor Provinsial Administration of RA.

Let me tell you that from now, we will fight against corruption in Vayots Dzor region.

I encourage you to inform immediately about any of the corrupt practices in the above-mentioned institutions in Vayots Dzor province by calling the hotline at +374281.2.25.57.

Best regards,

Aragats Saghatelyan, governor of Vayots Dzor