LIVE. Protest action, “New Armenia, New Patriarch” (video)

Today at 18.30, a protest action was held in front of the Catholicos’s Yerevan residence in the yard of St. Anna and St. Catholic churches.

Members of “New Armenia, New Patriarch” national-ecclesiastical movement demand the resignation of Catholicos Karekin II, as well as holding new Catholicosate elections in Armenia.

Before that, Catholicos of All Armenians invited rally participants to visit Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on June 7 and meet with his bishop and his followers.

During the meeting, the demonstrators will be able to present their concerns to the Catholicos of All Armenians, reports the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.