On June 6, at 17:07 local time (at 13:07 GMT), the Seismic Protection Seismic Network of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia registered 40.920 northern latitude and 44.280 eastern longitude geographical coordinates (Armenia, 8 km north-east), at a depth of 10 km and a 4.3 magnitude earthquake.

The underground tremor was 5-6 on the epicenter.

Shocks of 5-6 magnitude were felt in the cities of Spitak and Vanadzor, 3-4 magnitude in Gyumri and three magnitude in Yerevan.