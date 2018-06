Arsen Mkrtumyan, who was convicted on Khorenatsi’s case, has been conditionally released today. As his attorney Ara Gharagyozyan told A1+, the outgoing session took place at Sevan penitentiary.

The judge decided to satisfy the complaint of the defense party. The independent commission rejected parole.

Arsen Mkrtumyan was found guilty of participating in mass disorders in Khorenatsi street in 2016 and was sentenced to 3 years in prison.