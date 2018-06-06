Honorary guest of Khachaturian’s Competition Narek Hakhnazaryan

Identify young talents, popularize Aram Khachaturian’s art, Armenia and Armenian culture. Today, Khachaturian’s 14th International Competition of Cello will kick off on Aram Khachaturian’s birthday.

16 participants from 9 countries will compete to get the title of the winner. Suren Bagratuni, Professor of Michigan State University, told the young participants to keep their nerves strong, to avoid emotions, to try to forget that this is a competition and enjoy the music.

Narek Hakhnazaryan, who became the winner of this competition 12 years ago, will take part in the opening ceremony.

The compulsory competition program includes Khachaturian’s solo for cello, Sonata-fantasy and Cello Concerto or Concerto-Rhapsody.