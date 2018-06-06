Makar Ghambaryan: If necessary,we will resort to the NSS intervention (video)

To reinforce financial discipline, the newly appointed Deputy Defense Minister has decided to introduce additional mechanisms in the field. Particular attention will be paid to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s raised problem about soldiers’ uniforms and underwears.

“There is no shortage of quantity, as there is no problem with quality, but studies continue, as the image may differ from the military unit to the other military unit,” said Makar Ghambaryan.

If other misconducts were revealed in the area, Makar Ghambaryan did not exclude that they would also resort to the NSS intervention.