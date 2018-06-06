Arayik Harutyunyan: This year is the toughest for higher education institutions, the number of applicants is very small (video)

There are certain political implications of the Ministry of Education to Monitoring of the Ayb Foundation’s leaders, particularly the former counselor of Serzh Sargsyan Mesrop Aramyan.

“People have lost power in the political sphere and it is natural that there are such reactions. The oligarchs’ influence on the political field of education has been lost, and now such response is natural,” says Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan.

The Minister also worries about the number of graduates this year which is about 10,000 graduates.

“This year is the toughest for higher education institutions, and the number of applicants is small compared to the previous year, in some universities it is 30-35 percent. This problem will pursue the universities for six years because before graduatiion of students of todays, taking into account the master’s degree, there will be staff cuts.”