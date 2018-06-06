Gurgen Yeghiazaryan: If suddenly, Soros enters Artsakh, we will eat our bread (video)

Colonel, historian Volodya Hovhannisyan stated that the demonstrations that took place in Stepanakert can strike a great blow to Artsakh.

“This movement can weaken Artsakh. I do not think there is such an atmosphere in Artsakh as in Armenia. Any march, rally, can bring about the weakening of that country.”

Referring to recent resignations in Artsakh, Volodya Hovhannisyan said:

“Powerful figures are resigning because of street protests, it’s dangerous. I ask them to withdraw their resignations. They have gone a long way and are loyal to the country.”

Former Deputy Minister of National Security Gurgen Yeghiazaryan says that no dissidence in Artsakh will bring good results.

“We have an enemy who is ready to take advantage of every moment. The words of the first president was very important in this respect. He reaffirmed that such things should not be in Artsakh. It is also appreciated that the people of Artsakh responded to the Prime Minister’s calls by stopping the demonstrations.”

Gurgen Yeghiazaryan has concern: “If suddenly, Soros enters Artsakh, we will eat our bread. It can be very dangerous. Soros is known for organizing colored revolutions and destroying different countries.”