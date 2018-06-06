Sasna Tsrer brought to court room

Satisfying prosecutor of Sasna Tsrer group Mushegh Shushanyan’s mediation, defendants were brought to the courtroom, a sanction was imposed on them, according to which they could not attend sessions for 10 hours.

Varuzhan Avetisyan and Pavlik Manukyan, members of Sasna Tsrer group, made speeches by noting that the proceedings should be conducted in a constructive environment.

Judge Mesrop Makyan stressed that throughout the whole course the court tried to provide such an environment. Defender Mushegh Shoushanyan had another petition and suggested changing his client Areg Kyureghyan’s precautionary measure. The deputies of the Yelk (Way out) faction have guaranteed that the defendant will appear in court and will not tolerate the proceedings. Judge Mesrop Makyan mentioned that in such cases there is a special procedure, after which they can discuss that.

Now a break is announced.