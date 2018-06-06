Magnus Carlsen suspects Karjakin and Mamedyarov

World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen believes that Sergey Karjakin and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov have played agreed draw in the third round of the super chess tournament in Stavanger. The Russian Grandmaster said in that connection.

“No, we did not agree to play in a draw. Yes, Mammadyarov and I are friends, but during the game each of us seeks a victory, because the draw is not profitable for anyone. Sometimes, some games leave impressions of agreed games on me. I do not want to give the names, but it’s very rare at such level games – about 5 percent,” said Sergey Karjakin, a TV2 channel’s website.