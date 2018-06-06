How does RA President Armen Sargsyan evaluate protests in Stepanakert?

The developments around the incident show that the people of Artsakh demonstrate high political and civic consciousness

In order to understand Armen Sarkissian’s view on the Artsakh events, 168.am asked a question to the Public Relations Department of the RA Presidential Staff. The question and answer are presented below.

Question: How does the RA President Armen Sargsyan evaluate the protests in Stepanakert?

Answer: The President of the Republic of Armenia welcomes the agreement reached with Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan and the termination of the protest actions in Stepanakert on the basis of the RA Prime Minister’s instruction. President Sarkissian is in touch with the President of Artsakh and also consults with the former leadership and prominent people of Artsakh.

The President expressed satisfaction that the Artsakh authorities quickly responded to the tragic incident, it was convicted, qualified as unacceptable and received a legal assessment. An Investigative Committee was set up in the National Assembly of Artsakh for comprehensive discussion of the situation.

The developments around the incident show that the people of Artsakh demonstrate high political and civic consciousness.

The President shares the idea that the internal stability, unshakable statehood, consistent increase of country’s security and defense capacity are exceptional value for Artsakh, which can be achieved through the solution of socio-economic issues to ensure the peaceful conditions of life and the living conditions of Artsakh residents.