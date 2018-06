The 7th round matches of the Altibox Norway Chess Super Tournament will be held today in Stavanger, Norway.

Levon Aronyan, who shares the 2-3rd places with three points, will compete with Russian Sergey Karyakin. The latter, though is behind our chess player with half a point, but he had one game less than Levon Aronyan.

Sergey Karjakin vs. Levon Aronian will start at 18:30 (Yerevan time).

Chess fans can also watch the game on our website.