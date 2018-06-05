Vilen Galstyan: I am sorry that Khachatryan wrote only three operas, instead of ten or fifteen

Alexander Spendiaryan National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will present “Spartacus”, “Gayane” and “Masquerade” ballets on the 8th, 11th and 13th jubilee events of the 115th anniversary of Aram Khachatryan. The author of the initiative is Konstantin Orbelyan.

“The three ballets are wonderful, the pride of our nation, each of them is unique,” says ballet dancer Ruben Muradyan, “And I am sorry that Khachatryan wrote only three operas, instead of ten or fifteen.”

“When I had to play “Gayane “on our opera stage in 1973 , I decided to change libretto,” says the main ballet master of the theater Vilen Galstyan. “I turned to Silva Kaputikyan, then to Paruyr Sevak, but after all, with their advice I wrote it by myself. But I am not a good librettist. The important thing was that at least I eliminated many absurdities from the plot.”

On July 24, 60 years later, “Gayane” ballet will be presented at the Great Theater of Moscow on the initiative and with the support of the Armenian Embassy in Russia.

Vilen Galstyan spoke with great regret that, unfortunately, the government was unable to allocate money to stage the “Masquerade” in St. Petersburg during the tour.