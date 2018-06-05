Artur Soghomonyan decides to change name of “Pyunik” football team

Artur Soghomonyan, owner of Yerevan’s “Pyunik” football club wants to write an independent page in the Armenian football history book. For that reason, he decided to change the name of the club.

The new football club “Yerevan” will replace “Pyunik” from the new season. According to our observation that a team with such a name existed in Armenian championship, Artur Soghomonyan said:

“Only the team existed in the past, and now we will be registered as a football club. Anyway, we have already discussed this issue with the UEFA and relevant Armenian authorities. If there were problems with the name, we would have rejected it,” the Russian businessman told “A1 +”.

Speaking about the upcoming events, Artur Soghomonyan said he was going to make radical changes in all club infrastructure.

“Naturally, we are not satisfied with the result shown by the team at the championship. So, we have decided to make changes both among players and among coaching. However, the most important is the development of club academy. That is why we are going to invite high-quality coaches to our junior teams so that they can prepare highly qualified and professional players like Henrikh Mkhitaryan,” he said.

Artur Soghomonyan aslo said that the Armenian Football Federation had made a right decision regarding Gyumri’s “Shirak”, but also added that the club’s leaders should not have refused from the championship.

“We must fight against such negative phenomena. The federation could have made a tougher decision. Let’s hope that new people will be found and this issue will be solved,” concluded the Armenian football player.