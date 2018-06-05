Ruben Grigoryan: Solariums are evil (video)

“As a result of the ozone layer measurements, if the ultraviolet (UV) radiation index is found to be 6, it means that from 11:00 to 17:00 direct sunlight should be avoided,” says Anna Tsarukyan, head of the study of the upper layer of the atmosphere of the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations and Hydrometeorological Service,

“More than index 6 is already dangerous. I have often noticed that in kindergartens children are taken to the yard in the afternoon and subjected to a solar bath, which is very dangerous.”

“The ozone layer studies have been carried out in 1990-95 but this does not prevent the population from informing the changes in the ozone layer. Armenia’s highest ultraviolet radiation index is registered in Armavir region and Lake Sevan basin,” says Anna Tsarukyan.

“Our skin is exposed to ultraviolet rays, which in its turn causes melanoma – skin cancer,” says Ruben grigoryan, head of the Department of Environmental Hygiene SNCO National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the RA Ministry of Healthcare.

According to the Ministry of Healthcare, the growth of melanoma has recently been recorded.

“Solariums are evil. The UV-index in the Republic of Armenia is high, and the solarium is contraindicated. The surplus of UV rays decreases activity, reduces the immune system, as a result of which the illness becomes inevitable,” concludes Ruben Grigoryan.