Movses Aristakesyan: They say the RPA has transferred power to new leaders with a 7.5% economic growth, but this is a big fraud, there is no such growth (video)

The government’s program is short-term before the upcoming parliamentary elections, economist Movses Aristakesyan says.

“The key goal of this project is to establish the velvet revolution. In the case of this program, the results should not be recorded. When some officials speak of outcome indicators, they must first present the outcomes of the previous leadership over the past few years.”

According to the economist, this is not a wish or a good fairy tales program, as the NA Vice Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov says.

“The historian has no right to express his views on economics. There is no country that can publish results in a year, especially when we go to the upcoming elections. Sharmazanov should at least say that the figures registered during his presidency are not real. They say the RPA has transferred power to new leaders with a 7.5% economic growth, but this is a big fraud, there is no such growth.”

According to Aristakesyan, this program should definitely change the RA national security strategy.

Touching upon other proposals, Aristakesyan said mentioning the issue of pursuing Genocide recognition in the programme, the authorities should announce an important point, that is mentioning the start of announcing affiliation as the result of the Genocide, territorial, demographic, economic and social structure compensation policy.