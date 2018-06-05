Armenia to participate in 2018 European Boxing Championship

The 2018 European Women’s Boxing Championship will kick off today in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Two boxers represent Armenia at this tournament. Lilit Dallakyan (54 kg) and Ani Hovsepyan (64) will compete in the tournament.

It should be noted that in addition to the medals in this European Championship, the first tickets of the 2019 European Games will also be played. Unfortunately, our athletes are out of the fight because only 5 weight categories (51, 57, 60, 69, 75 kg) will perform in Minsk next year.

Let us add that today is the weighing ceremony of the participants, then draw. In the evening, the first fights will take plays. The semi-final matches are scheduled for June 11, and the finals on June 12.