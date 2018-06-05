Arman Musinyan: Therefore, their extraordinary position can be seen not so much as light-thinking, but as a provocation

Some analysts assessed the recent events in Artsakh as a trivial and harmless episode, and former president Ter-Petrosyan’s alarm on them as an unwanted panic.

If so, they are obliged to explain the significance of the three-day intensive and tense negotiations between the demonstrators and the NKR authorities, in particular, Bako Sahakyan and Araik Harutyunyan, the extraordinary sitting of the NKR National Assembly, the reverent reaction of the Supreme Patriarchs, strict warning, statements made by Manvel Grigoryan, Chairman of the Artsakh Committee of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun and Yerkrapah Volunteers Union, and, finally, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s appeal.

Does not all of this mean that a quick and successful resolution of the tension in Karabakh was the result of the alarm signal of the first president at the right moment?

Such developments were so evident that analysts hardly would not notice that. Therefore, their extraordinary position can be seen not so much as light-thinking, but as a provocation. In this regard, it is noteworthy that they came forward with such statements not before the resolution of the problem but after it.