Azat Arshakyan: The situation in Artsakh is better than in Armenia and the Diaspora (video)

It is good that there is so much concern about the events in Artsakh, but we do not know who we are dealing with, member of Parliament Azat Arshakyan expressed such an opinion today.

“In fact, we must know that Artsakh is an example of democracy. I do not see danger in chains of civil action.”

According to Azat Arshakyan, the supreme power of Artsakh has prestige and Bako Sahakyan’s power has not been questioned. People just turned to him so that he organizes the inner circles.

“The situation in Artsakh is better than in Armenia and the Diaspora. 2-3 hooligans can not destabilize the glorious homeland. Artsakh is very well protected. We are protected from outdoor bats.”

According to the Supreme Council deputy, the negative pressure coming from Armenia was removed from Artsakh. It was a test for Artsakh to make sure it is up-to-date.